Health

Canada wants WHO to approve Medicago’s COVID vaccine so it can be donated: Sajjan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 2:59 pm
Health Canada approves Medicago, first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada's chief medical advisor Dr. Supriya Sharma announced on Thursday the agency's approval of Medicago's "Covifenz" vaccine, the first Canadian-made shot against COVID-19. Sharma said the shot offered more than 70 per cent protection against variants – including Delta – in a large-scale study – Feb 24, 2022

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he wants the World Health Organization to greenlight Medicago’s COVID-19 shot so it can be donated and used by the COVAX vaccine-sharing alliance.

But he says Canada’s ability to get more doses out the door to lower-income countries depends mostly on getting reassurance they can and will be used when they are sent.

Canada is promising to donate at least 200 million doses by the end of the year but only 15 million have been delivered so far.

Read more: Medicago’s Canada-made COVID-19 vaccine faces WHO rejection due to tobacco industry ties

Fewer than two million doses were shipped out this year and Sajjan says more can go as soon as recipient countries indicate they’re ready for them.

On paper, Canada should have close to 100 million more doses available for donation that were purchased for Canadians that cannot be used here.

But half are the Novavax vaccine Canada has yet to confirm will be donated, and 20 million come from Medicago, which can only be donated if WHO agrees to approve that vaccine despite the company’s ties to big tobacco.

COVID-19: Health Canada provides details on first ever plant-based shot approved for human use
COVID-19: Health Canada provides details on first ever plant-based shot approved for human use – Feb 24, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
