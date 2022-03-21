Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Antarctica, Arctic hit temperatures 40 C and 30 C hotter than normal

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'The race to protect Antarctica’s Weddell Sea ecosystem' The race to protect Antarctica’s Weddell Sea ecosystem
Scientists are calling for protection of the seas in Antarctica at a time when climate change is making Antarctic waters warmer and rearranging ocean currents – Jan 29, 2022

Both of the Earth’s poles have been experiencing extreme heat events at the same time, and scientists are calling it “not a good sign.”

Parts of Antarctica are more than 40 C warmer than average for this time of year, while areas of the Arctic are more than 30 C warmer than average.

Story continues below advertisement

Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn. The three-kilometre-high Concordia station was at -12.2 C, while the even higher Vostok station hit -17.7 C, beating its all-time record by about 15 C, according to a tweet from extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera.

The coastal Terra Nova Base was far above freezing, at 7 C.

Climate scientist Dr. Robert Rohde shared the info on Twitter, writing: “That’s not an error, or a typo.”

“This event is rewriting record books and our expectations about what is possible in Antarctica,” he continued in a followup tweet. “Is this simply a freakishly improbable event, or is it a sign of more to come? Right now, no one knows.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian scientist examines melting Antarctic glacier, potential sea level rise

The unusual event caught officials at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colo., by surprise.

Trending Stories

“They are opposite seasons. You don’t see the north and the south (poles) both melting at the same time,” Walt Meier, an ice scientist from the centre, told The Associated Press.

Click to play video: 'Rising temperatures shrink Arctic sea ice to second-lowest level on record' Rising temperatures shrink Arctic sea ice to second-lowest level on record

“It’s definitely an unusual occurrence.”

Researcher Stefano Di Battista wrote on Twitter, “Antarctic climatology has been rewritten.”

He described the temperature surge as “impossible” and “unthinkable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Not a good sign when you see that sort of thing happen,” University of Wisconsin meteorologist Matthew Lazzara told The Washington Post.

However, both Lazzara and Meier told the AP that what happened in Antarctica is probably just a random weather event and not a sign of climate change. The caveat is, if it happens again or repeatedly, then it might be something to worry about and part of global warming, they said.

Read more: Disney apologizes after racist cheer performance at Florida theme park

What makes the Antarctic warming really strange is that the southern continent — except for its vulnerable peninsula, which is warming quickly and losing ice rapidly — has not been warming much, especially when compared with the rest of the globe, Meier said.

Antarctica did set a record for the lowest summer sea ice — records go back to 1979 — with it shrinking to 1.9 million square kilometres in late February, the snow and ice data centre reported.

What likely happened was “a big atmospheric river” pumped in warm and moist air from the Pacific southward, Meier said.

And in the Arctic, which has been warming two to three times faster than the rest of the globe and is considered vulnerable to climate change, warm Atlantic air was coming north off the coast of Greenland.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New report outlines the swift and severe impact of climate change' New report outlines the swift and severe impact of climate change
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate Change tagArctic tagAntarctica tagsea ice tagAntarctic sea ice tagantarctica arctic temperature tagantarctica arctic temperature records tagantarctica tempertature record tagantarctica tempertaure tagarctic record temperature tagrecord temperatures earths poles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers