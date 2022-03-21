Aylmer man accused of assaulting spouse, challenging officers while holding machete: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old Alymer, Ont., man is facing several charges including assault and forcible confinement of a child in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident last week.

Police say they were called to a home along Talbot Street West in Aylmer around 10:48 p.m. on March 18 for a domestic dispute involving a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

It’s alleged the two were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when the man allegedly struck the woman in the back of the head with his fist.

Police allege the man physically removed the woman from the home and locked the door, refusing to allow two children in the home, a nine-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl, to leave at the request of their mother.

The man, police say, also locked the other doors of the home, preventing the children from leaving.

“While speaking to the officers, the male was belligerent and challenged the officers while holding on to a machete,” police said in a statement. “Officers were able to deescalate the situation and male turned himself in to the police without incident.”

The accused, whose identity has not been released, faces charges of spousal assault, assault, two counts of forcible confinement involving a child under 16, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Few other details have been provided.