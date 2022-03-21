London senior identified as deceased in Zorra Township crash

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township Friday afternoon.

On Monday morning police confirmed that the deceased is 79-year-old John Sangster of London.

On Friday at around 2:50 p.m., OPP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township.

Members from Oxford OPP, Zorra Fire Services, Perth Emergency Medical Services and Air Ornge also responded to the scene.

Sangster was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, police say.

A passenger from the first vehicle was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver from the second vehicle and all other passengers were transported to a local area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours while OPP investigated but has since reopened.