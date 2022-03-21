Videos appear to show Russian troops firing on protest in Kherson, Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Russian troops fired on a protest in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday, according to multiple media reports and videos circulating on social media.

The posts, which Global News has not been able to independently verify, shows hundreds of protesters approaching a city square before being forced to run away after automatic gunfire breaks out.

"What you just saw is terror. What you just saw is brutality. What you just saw is oppression." @JohnBerman on gunfire breaking out at a peaceful protest in Kherson pic.twitter.com/uBOm0X18BR — Nora Neus (@noraneus) March 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The BBC cited unidentified media reports that Russian troops dispersed a demonstration in the occupied southern Ukrainian city by opening fire.

In one video, which was also aired on CNN, demonstrators are seen walking and chanting towards a city square before being stopped by an explosion.

The demonstrators then begin to run away as the sound of what appears to be gunfire is heard in the square.

In security camera footage published by Reuters, the demonstrators can be seen slowly approaching the square before an explosion forces them to flee.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Херсон.

Окупанти обстріляли мирний мітинг.

Нажаль є поранені pic.twitter.com/4XzIRWTfgW — МОСТ ХЕРСОН (@most_ks_ua) March 21, 2022

The BBC said some reports indicate stun grenades were used in the square. The Guardian also referenced unidentified media reports that there were injuries as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BBC, the city has seen multiple protests against the occupation since Russian troops captured it at the start of the month.

On Sunday, protesters in Kherson- some wrapped in Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag – appeared to make two Russian trucks reverse away from the area, by standing in front of it and chanting “go home.”

According to the BBC, the reversing vehicle was marked with the letter “Z,” which is symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1:05 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Gunfire erupts during protest in Kherson against invasion Russia-Ukraine conflict: Gunfire erupts during protest in Kherson against invasion – Mar 13, 2022

Kherson is one of few cities captured by Moscow since the invasion began on Feb. 24, which has grinded to a halt on several fronts with Russian forces bogged down by stiff Ukrainian resistance.

— with files from Reuters.

Advertisement