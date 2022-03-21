Menu

Canada

Ontario to introduce legislation to stop future ‘illegal’ blockades at borders, airports

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario solicitor general introduces measures to crack down on blockades at border crossings' Ontario solicitor general introduces measures to crack down on blockades at border crossings
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced on Monday new measures to crackdown on illegal blockades at international border crossings, like bridges and airports. The measures allow the government to temporarily suspend drivers' licenses and vehicle permits for anyone taking part in an illegal blockade. Jones also announced $96 million on training for law enforcement and the purchase of new equipment to remove blockades, as well as the expansion of the Public Order Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Ontario government has announced new measures to protect international border crossings and airports from unlawful disruptions, just a month after anti-COVID mandate protestors blocked the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

“These new measures include legislation that, if passed, would enable law enforcement to better protect jobs that rely on international trade and shield the economy from future disruptions like the recent illegal blockade of Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge, which led to factory closures, shift reductions and halted billions of dollars worth of trade,” government officials said.

The province’s Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, made the announcement on Monday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

Read more: Police, protesters in standoff at Ambassador Bridge as clear-out efforts stall

The proposed legislation — part of the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 — would give police more enforcement powers.

These powers include more tools to impose roadside suspension of drivers’ licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and remove or store objects making up an illegal blockade, the government said.

Jones said she will be tabling the legislation at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 7, protestors had descended on Ambassador Bridge, which is one of the busiest border crossings in North America, and blocked traffic. The protesters had remained on the bridge for almost a week before they were cleared on Feb. 13.

The blockade cost hundreds of millions of dollars in lost trade between Canada and the U.S., daily.

Jones said about $17-million worth of trade crosses over the Ambassador Bridge hourly, making up 25 per cent of all Canada-U.S. trade.

Read more: State of emergency lifted in Windsor, Ont., following blockades

“This is very scoped legislation. That this is very focused, on ensuring that our trade partners and our trade pathways and corridors continue to remain open,” Jones said in response to a reporter question that the legislation could be seen as government overreach.

“It will not in any way impact people’s ability to lawfully protest, the ability to share their opinions in a public way. This is very much about our trade borders being open and ensuring we have that safe and appropriate economic path,” Jones continued.

Ontario had declared a provincial state of emergency on Feb. 11 in response to the “Freedom Convoy” protests that saw hundreds of protestors and trucks block the border crossing in protest of anti-COVID mandates such as mandatory proof of vaccination.

The government said it is also providing $96 million for tools and support for province-wide responses “during unlawful demonstrations and illegal blockades that impede international borders and airports.”

These include more training through the Ontario Police College, improvements to operational strength of the OPP including a permanent Emergency Response team and buying equipment such as heavy tow trucks that are necessary to keep borders open.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Protesters opposing COVID mandates block crucial Canada-U.S. trade route' Protesters opposing COVID mandates block crucial Canada-U.S. trade route
