Canada

7 rescued from blaze early Monday at townhouse on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 8:53 am
Hamilton-Fire-Central Mountain View image in full screen
Seven people were rescued from an early morning blaze at a central Hamilton townhouse complex Monday Mar. 21. 2021 On Upper Wentworth Street not far from Rymal Road. @HamiltonFireDep

Seven people were rescued via a second-storey bedroom window during a multiple alarm fire early Monday at a townhouse complex on Hamilton Mountain.

Firefighters say the blaze happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Upper Wentworth Street, just a half a kilometre north of Rymal Road East.

“The residents heard the smoke alarm going off and they did try and make their way from the second floor to the first floor but with the heavy fire involvement, they weren’t able to do so,” said Fire Chief David Cunliffe.

Three adults and four children were removed from the home by crews and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The unit sustained extensive damage and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, according to Cunliffe.

No estimated cost of the damage to the home was available as of Monday morning.

