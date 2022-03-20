SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
At least four people dead following shelling in Kyiv, city authorities say

By The Staff Reuters
Posted March 20, 2022 10:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure on NATO grows to do more for Ukraine, stop Putin’s aggression' Pressure on NATO grows to do more for Ukraine, stop Putin’s aggression
As the situation in Ukraine grows grimmer every day, there’s increasing pressure for NATO and the U.S. to do more to help the Eastern European nation. This weekend, a bi-partisan group of American senators visited Poland, demanding President Joe Biden green-light the transfer of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine. But as Jennifer Johnson tells us, neither the Biden administration nor NATO is taking that step, fearing it will start another world war.

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv‘s Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least four people, city authorities said.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit],” city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping center, while other details are still to be confirmed. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.

Read more: Ukraine will not surrender Mariupol despite warnings of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Click to play video: 'World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine' World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine
World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation,” which started on Feb. 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Daniel Wallis & Shri Navaratnam)

© 2022 Reuters
