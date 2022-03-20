At least four people dead following shelling in Kyiv, city authorities say

Send this page to someone via email

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv‘s Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least four people, city authorities said.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centers [were hit],” city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping center, while other details are still to be confirmed. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

2:37 World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation,” which started on Feb. 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Daniel Wallis & Shri Navaratnam)