Man arrested after allegedly shoving 61-year-old down SkyTrain station stairs

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested a suspect accused of shoving a man down the stairs at a busy SkyTrain station on Friday.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. after “a bit of a verbal confrontation between the two men” outside the Granville Street SkyTrain Station.

Read more: Police seek suspect accused of shoving man down stairs at Vancouver SkyTrain station

Security video shows the suspect running into the station after the victim and shoving him down the stairs. Police say he also kicked the victim before passersby intervened.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said Saturday that the suspect is a 53-year-old man who was arrested Saturday after someone who saw video of the incident on Instagram recognized him near Granville and Georgia streets.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had no doubt help from the public would be instrumental in solving this case, as it has with so many other high profile attacks in the downtown core,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity as he has not been formally charged.

Vancouver police estimated last year that the city witnessed an average of four stranger assaults per day.