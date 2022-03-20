New indoor skatepark opens in Regina: ‘We’re always going to be here’

Send this page to someone via email

It was a long time coming but Regina skateboarders once again have an indoor facility to call their own.

Back in 2013, the original Heritage Skatepark closed its doors as room needed to be made for the construction of Mosaic Stadium.

Nine years later, the Regina Skateboard Coalition (RSC) has opened the new Heritage Skatepark located in the REAL District’s Canada Centre Building.

A large crowd of skaters and the general public attended the grand opening of the 15,000 square foot space.

The park contains ramps, rails and ledges that are suitable for all ability levels.

Helmets are mandatory at the park. At this time, the RSC is only insured for skateboarding, so bikes, roller skates and scooters are not allowed.

Admission is $5 for anyone 18 and under and $10 for 18 plus.

The RSC has a two-year lease on the space. That lease is being covered by the City.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters was on hand for the grand opening.

“It’s everything, it’s about hanging out with friends, being physical, it’s about having a space to just enjoy an activity you love. I think it’s pretty cool, this is a cool part of my job,” said Masters.

The RSC has a long-term goal of a fully permanent facility. They are treating these next two years at the Real District as a proof of concept.

According to the RSC, their vision for the park is “to be a positive, accessible, and affordable space for anyone that wants to participate in skateboarding.”

“Our goal is to provide skateboarding as an activity that is accessible to anyone, especially youth, from all cultural, gender, sexual and socio-economic expressions and backgrounds,” the organization said.

On Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., sessions will be exclusively female/queer-friendly. Those sessions will be staffed by Femmes Across the Board.

“Regina looks different from when I grew up. Regina is so much better for all the different people who have come here. New Canadians. Our Indigenous skate community is strong and there is a lot of young women who are skating,” said RSC president Shane Reoch.

The skaters Global News spoke to were all ecstatic about the new indoor space.

“Rainy days in the summer and the coldest days in the winter, we’re always going to be here,” said skater Levi Reoch.

The RSC is a non-profit organization and all revenue goes back into the skateboard community.

Learn to skate programming is said to be on the way as the park gets into gear.

More phases of the park are planned, with new ramps and obstacles to be built as funds come in.

A signed waiver is mandatory for entry into the park, and can be found on the RSC website.