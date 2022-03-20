SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 551 people in hospital, 182 in ICU

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2022 10:40 am
covid View image in full screen
A man wearing a face mask arrives at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Dec. 27, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

A total of 551 people are currently receiving care for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, according to new data released by the province on Sunday.

The new numbers also said 182 people with COVID-19 were receiving treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Ontario.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 numbers: Province reports 613 people in hospital, 185 in ICU

Both the number of people in hospitals and ICUs dropped on Sunday compared to a day earlier.

On Friday, the province reported 613 people in hospital with 185 in intensive care.

A total of 1,680 new cases were also reported on Sunday, however, experts caution that is likely an undercount due to the less stringent testing rules that have been implemented in Ontario.

The province also reported three new deaths on Sunday.

-more to come…

