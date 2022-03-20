Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 551 people in hospital, 182 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 551 people are currently receiving care for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, according to new data released by the province on Sunday.

The new numbers also said 182 people with COVID-19 were receiving treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Ontario.

Both the number of people in hospitals and ICUs dropped on Sunday compared to a day earlier.

On Friday, the province reported 613 people in hospital with 185 in intensive care.

A total of 1,680 new cases were also reported on Sunday, however, experts caution that is likely an undercount due to the less stringent testing rules that have been implemented in Ontario.

The province also reported three new deaths on Sunday.

-more to come…