Ontario COVID-19 numbers: Province reports 613 people in hospital, 185 in ICU

A total of 613 people are currently receiving care in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 as the province continues efforts to control the spread of the virus.

That’s according to new data, released by the provincial government on Saturday.

The data also said 185 people in Ontario were being treated for COVID-19 in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Both the number of people in hospital and ICU dropped on Saturday compared to numbers reported a day earlier.

On Friday, the province reported 615 people in hospital with 193 in intensive care.

The province also reported 2,078 new cases of the virus, however, experts caution that this is likely an undercount, due to the more stringent testing rules implemented in the province.

The data also showed 16 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

About seven per cent of long-term care homes in the province have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Data on school closures isn’t being logged this week due to the March break.

-With files from The Canadian Press