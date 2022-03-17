Menu

Health

Ontario science table to publish new COVID projections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2022 6:04 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario business owners weigh their options as mask mandates prepare to lift' Ontario business owners weigh their options as mask mandates prepare to lift
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario business owners weigh their options as mask mandates prepare to lift.

Ontario’s expert pandemic advisers are set to release new COVID-19 projections today.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says its latest modelling on the disease will be published today at noon.

The projections are expected as the province prepares to drop most of its COVID-19 public health measures.

Capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination rules have already been dropped in most spaces and masks will no longer be required in many settings as of March 21.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘A huge, huge moment’: Toronto board of trade reacts as pre-arrival testing for travellers set to end

Masks will still be required in high-risk settings like long-term care homes and hospitals, and on public transit, until the end of April.

The science table has had to rely on metrics like wastewater surveillance, test positivity and mobility data to model for possible COVID-19 trends since the province cut back on PCR testing late last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
