Health

Toronto to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic along St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Comicon, St. Patrick’s Day parade return to Toronto' Comicon, St. Patrick’s Day parade return to Toronto
WATCH: The three-day Comicon in Toronto combined with the St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday, is making for a big weekend in the city.

Toronto will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, along the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade route.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the pop-up clinic will be held in partnership with Toronto Public Health and St. Patrick’s Toronto.

According to Tory, the clinic will be held on March 20, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Yonge and Dundas Square in downtown Toronto.

Read more: Details of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade

“This clinic is part of #TeamToronto’s hyper-local approach — bringing clinics straight to residents,” Tory wrote in the tweet.

According to the parade’s website, the procession will begin at noon at the corner of St. George Street and Bloor Street West, before heading east on Bloor Street and turning south on Yonge Street.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Toddler gives Kate Middleton flowers, asks for them back at St. Patrick’s Day parade' Toddler gives Kate Middleton flowers, asks for them back at St. Patrick’s Day parade
Toddler gives Kate Middleton flowers, asks for them back at St. Patrick’s Day parade

The march will then turn west onto Queen Street and finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

The website says there will be a review stand at Nathan Phillips Square where there will be live entertainment, dignitaries and the grand marshal.

– with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

