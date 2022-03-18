Winnipeg Jets battle back, but fall 4-2 to Bruins in third period dogfight

Send this page to someone via email

In a season when the Winnipeg Jets have teetered on the playoff bubbles searching for their defining moment, perhaps Friday night provided it.

But it wasn’t the one supporters of the franchise would have hoped for.

Two solid periods by the Jets bookmarked a disastrous second frame in which they fell behind to the Boston Bruins – a hole they would climb out of, only to be kicked back in – and were handed a crushing 4-2 loss at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets (28-24-10) remain four points behind Vegas for the final Western Conference playoff spot, but have a game in hand.

Winnipeg would erase a two-goal deficit early in the third period, but a power-play goal by Taylor Hall was the dagger late in the third.

The Jets were unable to capitalize on a power-play and a Nikolaj Ehlers penalty shot in the first period, and left the ice after 20 minutes tied at zero in the goal column, but down 14-11 in shots.

Boston continued to build on late-period momentum to enter the middle stanza – punctuated by a Brad Marchand tap-in goal after a great feed from Jake DeBrusk.

Trent Frederic doubled down less than three minutes later, picking up a loose puck in front of the Jets’ net before outwaiting Connor Hellebuyck and slipping it in behind him.

The Bruins had put 15 shots on goal before the Jets would manage their first of the period – coming with 7:24 to go.

Winnipeg would only manage four in the second period, heading into the room down two goals after 40 minutes, outshot 22-4 by Boston in the middle frame.

The Jets came out in the third period with some jump in their step and Adam Lowry would tip a shot from Evgeny Svechnikov past Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark 2:29 in.

Nikolaj Ehlers would follow up less than 90 seconds later with his third goal in as many games.

This time, it was the Jets scoring twice before the Bruins could muster a shot on goal.

Boston would survive more pressure from the hosts, before a pair of Winnipeg penalties – a Logan Stanley interference call and a Brenden Dillon delay-of-game – turned the tide.

Hall banged his 13th of the year in on the second power-play, giving the Bruins the lead.

Erik Haula took down Andrew Copp with Winnipeg pressing late in the game, sending the Jets to a six-on-four power-play.

But Josh Morrisey was tripped up while trying to keep the puck in with no penalty call, and Charlie McAvoy would ice the game into the empty net.

Hellebuyck finished the game with 35 saves on 37 shots, while Ullmark grabbed his 19th win of the year, stopping 20 of 22 shots.

Jets forward Kyle Connor led all skaters with 26:19 of time on ice.

In what could be his final game as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, Copp had no points and one shot in 13:57 of time on ice.

The Bruins improved to 38-19-5 on the season with an impressive 20-9-3 road record – and are now within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division, with one more game played.

Winnipeg is back in action on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pre-game coverage with Kelly Moore and the panel starts on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m, with the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.