Comments

Crime

‘Active police investigation’ closes roads in downtown Abbotsford

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 7:08 pm
Police say they have closed roads in downtown Abbotsford amid an "active" investigation. View image in full screen
Police say they have closed roads in downtown Abbotsford amid an "active" investigation. Google Maps

Police are urging people to avoid an area of downtown Abbotsford amid an “active police investigation.”

Officers have closed roads arounds McCallum Road and Switzer Avenue, with the area closed in all directions just south of Five Corners.

Read more: Homicide team called in following stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

The nature of the investigation is not immediately clear.

Trending Stories

Police said more information would be provided as it became available.

– More to come

