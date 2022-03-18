Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers riding high with Devils up next

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 18, 2022 7:15 pm

The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to sweep their five-game home stand Saturday when they take on the New Jersey Devils (630 CHED, Face-off Show 11:30 a.m., game at 1 p.m.).

It’s big contrast to the Oilers six-game home stand in December when they lost the first five games.

“I can’t even remember back to that one, to be honest,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse. “I’m parking the past, living in the moment. This home stand has been good. You want to finish on the right foot.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers slice Sabres 6-1

The Oilers offence has been bolstered by winger Kailer Yamamoto, who has scored in four straight games.

“They’re just going in right now. You get stretches like this throughout the course of the season. Sometimes you get unlucky and they’re not going in,” said Yamamoto. “My confidence is a little bit higher right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers win wild one over Detroit Red Wings 7-5

“He’s going to hard areas, and he’s getting rewarded for it,” said Head Coach Jay Woodcroft. “He’s willing to get his hands dirty to score a goal.”

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal against the Devils after Mike Smith earned the win against Buffalo on Thursday. No other lineup changes are expected.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNew Jersey Devils tagDarnell Nurse tagKailer Yamamoto tagJay Woodcroft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers