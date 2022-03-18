Sea-to-Sky transit users left in limbo as bus strike talks break off

Send this page to someone via email

Transit users in Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton will remain without service a little longer, after talks broke off in a bitter labour dispute between BC Transit contractors and unionized workers in the communities.

More than 80 workers servicing the Sea-to-Sky region have been on the picket lines since Jan. 28, over what they say is an unfair wage gap between them and similar workers in Metro Vancouver.

Unifor Local 114 and local transit contractors Whistler Transit Ltd./Diversified Transportation had resumed bargaining this week, however, say talks broke off Thursday evening.

The union says the sticking point was a refusal by the employer to agree to a plan for eventual wage parity with TransLink operators.

The union says transit workers in the region make between $3 and $4 less per hour than their Vancouver counterparts.

“Wealthy families come from around the globe to Whistler, where transit workers can barely afford to make ends meet,” Unifor Western regional Director Gavin McGarrigle said in a media release.

“Our goal for the next collective agreement has been transparent from the start: transit workers should be able to afford to live in the region they serve.”

In its own release, the contractors’ parent company PWTransit Canada said it was “disappointed” that the two days of negotiations broke off, “as we felt that progress was being made early in our discussions.”

“The company offered a package that met two out of three of the union’s identified priorities,” it said.

“Specifically, all employees would be provided with benefits that are 100% paid by the employer, and we agreed to an introduction to the Union’s CAAT pension plan for all employees. We also offered fully retroactive wage increases in each year of the deal combined with a large signing bonus.”

The strike, now in its fifth week, has drawn the ire of Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton, who said workers and families in the community were being penalized.

In an interview Monday, Crompton said the strike had coincided with a dangerous increase in impaired driving the the resort municipality.

“I’m asking the union and the company to sit down and make a deal,” Crompton said. “This needs to end and it needs to end soon.”

It was not immediately clear when bargaining might resume.

PWTransit Canada said it was “evaluating possible next steps” and that it remained “committed to getting our employees back to work and serving the communities of Whistler, Squamish, and Pemberton.”