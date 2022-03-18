Menu

Crime

Sleepy would-be thief arrested by RCMP Manitoba after getting stuck in gravel pit

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 4:10 pm
The stolen truck.
The stolen truck. Manitoba RCMP

A Manitoba man will appear in court this summer to face a number of charges after a midnight break-in Wednesday at a business in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood.

On March 16, at approximately 7 a.m., Stonewall RCMP responded to a break and enter at a business on Road 78 North, in the RM of Rockwood.

RCMP said a front-end loader and a pickup truck had been stolen, but the suspect didn’t get very far.

The loader was later found down the road from the business, along with a damaged side-by-side offroad vehicle. The pickup was still on the property, stuck in the snow in a gravel pit.

Officers approaching the truck noticed it was running and that a man was asleep inside. He was arrested without incident.

The man, 22, has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing break-in instruments, and possessing property obtained by crime.

A damaged side-by-side vehicle recovered by police. View image in full screen
A damaged side-by-side vehicle recovered by police. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are still looking for the owner of the side-by-side — a red Polaris Ranger which has been painted black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015.

