Health

Director of Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table stepping down from role

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says' Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says
Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says – Jun 20, 2021

Dr. Peter Jüni, the scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, is stepping down from the role to take a job in Europe.

Jüni is originally from Switzerland and will work in Oxford, England to be closer to his family.

Read more: Single-layer cloth masks not effective against Omicron, says Ontario science advisory table director

He has been in charge of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table since its inception in the summer of 2020.

“He has accepted a new position in Oxford UK that commences July 1,” a spokesperson for Jüni told Global News.

The doctor also works at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and at the University of Toronto, where he is a professor of medicine and epidemiology.

During the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jüni admitted he considered stepping down over the government’s handling of the situation.

“It really pains me. I was desperate. I see something that is perfectly avoidable happening anyway and it’s absolutely unclear to me why,” he said last year.

A spokesperson said Jüni is stepping down “to be closer to family in Europe” and not for any reason relating to policy.

 

