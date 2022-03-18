Suspect in 2019 Toronto murder taken into custody in Minnesota: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect in a 2019 murder in Toronto was taken into custody in Minnesota and has since been brought back to Canada, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to a shooting on John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, at 1:16 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

Police said Blain Grindley was found suffering from injuries and died at the scene.

Thirty-year-old Mississauga resident Dayne Sitladeen was taken into custody on Jan. 10 by Minnesota State Police following a traffic stop in Otter Tail County, police said.

The statement said a U.S. provincial warrant had been obtained at the request of homicide investigators in relation to Grindley’s murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police officers went to Minnesota and took Sitladeen into custody. He has since been brought back to Toronto.

On Thursday, he was arrested for first-degree murder, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.