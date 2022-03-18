Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in 2019 Toronto murder taken into custody in Minnesota: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 2:25 pm
Police tape at the scene of a shooting in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of a shooting in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

A suspect in a 2019 murder in Toronto was taken into custody in Minnesota and has since been brought back to Canada, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to a shooting on John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, at 1:16 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

Police said Blain Grindley was found suffering from injuries and died at the scene.

Read more: ‘I won’t see him for Mother’s Day’: Family of 26-year-old Toronto homicide victim speak out

Thirty-year-old Mississauga resident Dayne Sitladeen was taken into custody on Jan. 10 by Minnesota State Police following a traffic stop in Otter Tail County, police said.

Trending Stories

The statement said a U.S. provincial warrant had been obtained at the request of homicide investigators in relation to Grindley’s murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police officers went to Minnesota and took Sitladeen into custody. He has since been brought back to Toronto.

On Thursday, he was arrested for first-degree murder, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Click to play video: '3 suspects wanted in death of 26-year-old Blain Grindley' 3 suspects wanted in death of 26-year-old Blain Grindley
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagGun Violence tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tagFatal Toronto Shooting tagBlain Grindley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers