2 Ottawa boys face attempted murder charges after stabbing in Kingston park

Two 17-year-old boys from Ottawa are facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after a violent attack at a west-end Kingston park.
Officers were called to investigate a stabbing in Old Colony Park on Old Colony Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.
A male victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
A second male victim was not injured.
Police say one of the accused is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.
