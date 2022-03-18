Menu

Canada

2 Ottawa boys face attempted murder charges after stabbing in Kingston park

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 1:37 pm
Kingston police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston police sign. Global Kingston

Two 17-year-old boys from Ottawa are facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after a violent attack at a west-end Kingston park.

Officers were called to investigate a stabbing in Old Colony Park on Old Colony Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.

Read more: SIU investigates several incidents involving Kingston police

A male victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

A second male victim was not injured.

Police say one of the accused is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

