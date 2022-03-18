2 Ottawa boys face attempted murder charges after stabbing in Kingston park

Send this page to someone via email

Two 17-year-old boys from Ottawa are facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after a violent attack at a west-end Kingston park.

Officers were called to investigate a stabbing in Old Colony Park on Old Colony Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.

A male victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A second male victim was not injured.

Police say one of the accused is also charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

