Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario health minister stops tweeting COVID data; figures still available on province’s website

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford Government remains confident in removing mask rules despite rising BA.2 cases' Ford Government remains confident in removing mask rules despite rising BA.2 cases
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s minister of health says the more contagious subvariant of Omicron will soon become the dominant strain in the province. Both she and Premier Doug Ford say they’re confident in removing mask mandates, but some disagree. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario’s health minister says she will no longer tweet the province’s latest COVID-19 data every morning as she has done throughout the pandemic.

“With key indicators continuing to improve or remain stable and the majority of public health measures now lifted, today will be the last day I tweet the daily COVID-19 numbers,” Christine Elliott said Friday.

She noted that updated data will still be available on the province’s website.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 615 people in hospital, 193 in intensive care

Throughout the pandemic, Elliott would tweet the latest COVID-19 figures daily, providing an update on the epidemiological situation in the province.

Trending Stories

The province has shifted towards “living with and managing COVID-19,” a plan which includes lifting all public health measures by the end of April.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the mask mandate will lift for most public settings in the province.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagChristine Elliott tagontario covid numbers tagOntario covid data tagOntario COVID-19 data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers