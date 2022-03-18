Ontario health minister stops tweeting COVID data; figures still available on province’s website

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says she will no longer tweet the province’s latest COVID-19 data every morning as she has done throughout the pandemic.

“With key indicators continuing to improve or remain stable and the majority of public health measures now lifted, today will be the last day I tweet the daily COVID-19 numbers,” Christine Elliott said Friday.

She noted that updated data will still be available on the province’s website.

Throughout the pandemic, Elliott would tweet the latest COVID-19 figures daily, providing an update on the epidemiological situation in the province.

The province has shifted towards “living with and managing COVID-19,” a plan which includes lifting all public health measures by the end of April.

On Monday, the mask mandate will lift for most public settings in the province.

