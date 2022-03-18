Human remains found after fire engulfs home in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal house fire near Yarmouth on the province’s south shore.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, police say firefighters were called to a blaze on Melbourne Road in Pinkneys Point, N.S.

“When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” read a release issued Friday.

Two residents of the home, a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man ,were found at another residence. According to police, neither person was believed to have been home when the fire started.

Police say a third resident has been unaccounted for, and police say human remains were found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The release says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RCMP ask anyone with information to reach out to police.

No other details have been provided.