Fire

Human remains found after fire engulfs home in rural Nova Scotia

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 18' Global News Morning Halifax: March 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal house fire near Yarmouth on the province’s south shore.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, police say firefighters were called to a blaze on Melbourne Road in Pinkneys Point, N.S.

“When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” read a release issued Friday.

Two residents of the home, a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man ,were found at another residence. According to police, neither person was believed to have been home when the fire started.

Police say a third resident has been unaccounted for, and police say human remains were found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The release says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RCMP ask anyone with information to reach out to police.

No other details have been provided.

 

