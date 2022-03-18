Manitoban’s expertise plays role in new Disney, Pixar movie

The new Disney, Pixar movie Turning Red has all sorts of Canadian recognition, including the help from one rural Manitoban.
Brandon University professor Dr. Alison Marshall was a cultural consultant for the film.
“I was part of the film since the early animation phases and helped shape key cultural elements in the film to help ensure cultural authenticity and positive portrayals,” said Marshall.
The movie tells the story of a Chinese Canadian girl who realizes her emotions transform her into a giant red panda.
Marshall is a professor at Brandon University and has written extensively on Chinatowns and Chinese Canadian history, according to Brandon University.
In 2021 she was given a Volunteer Manitoba award for her work on the subject.
