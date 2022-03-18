Menu

Canada

Manitoban’s expertise plays role in new Disney, Pixar movie

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:20 pm
Dr. Alison Marshall stands in front of the Sun Yatsen Monument in Toronto’s Riverdale Park close to East Chinatown .
Dr. Alison Marshall stands in front of the Sun Yatsen Monument in Toronto’s Riverdale Park close to East Chinatown . credit: Jennifer F. Griffiths

The new Disney, Pixar movie Turning Red has all sorts of Canadian recognition, including the help from one rural Manitoban.

Brandon University professor Dr. Alison Marshall was a cultural consultant for the film.

“I was part of the film since the early animation phases and helped shape key cultural elements in the film to help ensure cultural authenticity and positive portrayals,” said Marshall.

The movie tells the story of a Chinese Canadian girl who realizes her emotions transform her into a giant red panda.

Marshall is a professor at Brandon University and has written extensively on Chinatowns and Chinese Canadian history, according to Brandon University.

In 2021 she was given a Volunteer Manitoba award for her work on the subject.

“This was an exciting opportunity, and it was an honour to have been asked to do this,” Marshall said of her work on the movie.
Brandon University President, Dr. David Docherty says it’s a thrill to see a familiar name on the big screen, especially for someone with deserving recognition.“This is also a timely reminder that representation in popular entertainment is meaningful and important, and that popular entertainment itself is a critical social glue bringing us together as a community, each with our own unique cultural contributions,” Docherty said.The animated film is based in Toronto with recognizable shots of the CN tower also shown.https://twitter.com/BrandonUni/status/1504530478220693511?s=20&t=qGN4jULAhh2HinxQPsHRgg
