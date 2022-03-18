Manitoban’s expertise plays role in new Disney, Pixar movie

Send this page to someone via email

The new Disney, Pixar movie Turning Red has all sorts of Canadian recognition, including the help from one rural Manitoban.

Brandon University professor Dr. Alison Marshall was a cultural consultant for the film.

“I was part of the film since the early animation phases and helped shape key cultural elements in the film to help ensure cultural authenticity and positive portrayals,” said Marshall.

The movie tells the story of a Chinese Canadian girl who realizes her emotions transform her into a giant red panda.

Marshall is a professor at Brandon University and has written extensively on Chinatowns and Chinese Canadian history, according to Brandon University.

In 2021 she was given a Volunteer Manitoba award for her work on the subject.

“This was an exciting opportunity, and it was an honour to have been asked to do this,” Marshall said of her work on the movie.

6:47 Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the new animated film ‘Turning Red’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the new animated film ‘Turning Red’ – Mar 11, 2022

Brandon University President, Dr. David Docherty says it’s a thrill to see a familiar name on the big screen, especially for someone with deserving recognition.“This is also a timely reminder that representation in popular entertainment is meaningful and important, and that popular entertainment itself is a critical social glue bringing us together as a community, each with our own unique cultural contributions,” Docherty said.The animated film is based in Toronto with recognizable shots of the CN tower also shown.https://twitter.com/BrandonUni/status/1504530478220693511?s=20&t=qGN4jULAhh2HinxQPsHRgg