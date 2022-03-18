Toronto police lay charges for human trafficking and killing two cats

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made an arrest after allegations someone trafficked their partner and killed two cats.

An investigation began in January 2022 to probe allegations of human trafficking and animal cruelty in Toronto, police said.

It is alleged that a woman began a relationship with someone who then trafficked her in Toronto.

Police said the person withheld money the woman made in the sex trade and used violence against her to maintain control.

Police reminded the public that human trafficking involves “the recruitment, transportation, harboring and/ or exercising control” over a person through sexual exploitation or forced labour.

“It is often described as a modern form of slavery,” police said.

It is also alleged the person “caused pain and suffering” to two cats in their home. The two cats were killed before the person “discarded them”, police said.

On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrested Menachem Berger, a 22-year-old from Toronto.

Police said Berger has been charged with several offences including willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, two counts of killing an animal and trafficking in persons by exercising control.

Berger was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Police said there may be more witnesses and victims. They are appealing to people to come forward.