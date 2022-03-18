Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police lay charges for human trafficking and killing two cats

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:27 pm
Menachem Berger, 22 . View image in full screen
Menachem Berger, 22 . TPS/Supplied

Toronto police say they have made an arrest after allegations someone trafficked their partner and killed two cats.

An investigation began in January 2022 to probe allegations of human trafficking and animal cruelty in Toronto, police said.

It is alleged that a woman began a relationship with someone who then trafficked her in Toronto.

Read more: Toronto police say date scammer stole $30,000 from vulnerable victims

Police said the person withheld money the woman made in the sex trade and used violence against her to maintain control.

Police reminded the public that human trafficking involves “the recruitment, transportation, harboring and/ or exercising control” over a person through sexual exploitation or forced labour.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It is often described as a modern form of slavery,” police said.

It is also alleged the person “caused pain and suffering” to two cats in their home. The two cats were killed before the person “discarded them”, police said.

Read more: Police charge 29-year-old man after 2 women sexually assaulted near Toronto’s High Park station

On Feb. 2, 2022, police arrested Menachem Berger, a 22-year-old from Toronto.

Police said Berger has been charged with several offences including willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, two counts of killing an animal and trafficking in persons by exercising control.

Berger was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Police said there may be more witnesses and victims. They are appealing to people to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagAnimal Cruelty tagHuman Trafficking tagAnimal Abuse tagHuman trafficking arrest Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers