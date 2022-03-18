SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Cities of Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo set to lift state of emergency declarations

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:26 pm
Grand River Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Grand River Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

While North Dumfries lifted their COVID-19 state of emergency on Monday, the rest of the municipalities in Waterloo Region intend to follow suit next week, although the region itself will not be lifting it.

“The removal of the emergency declaration is a key milestone for the township, our residents and businesses as we continue forward in our journey to recovery from the pandemic,” North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton said.

“I am very grateful to the resilience and patience of our residents and businesses as we emerge from the pandemic.”

On Friday, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo as well as the townships of Wilmot, Woolwich and Wellesley jointly announced that they will end their state of emergency.

“It has been an incredibly challenging two years for residents of Wellesley Township,” Mayor Joe Nowak stated.

”As we start to see the light at the end of this tunnel, it is important to reflect on the positive initiatives and activities that brought us together.”

The region itself says that it will not follow suit as it has not yet met criteria to lift the state of emergency as services such as volunteer programs for community supports, vaccine clinics and potential redeployment of staff to support healthcare, long-term care and the shelter system are supported by it.

It says that it will have an announcement when it decides the criteria for lifting the state of emergency at the regional level is met.

The region says that such declarations allow it to have flexibility when deploying resources and to undertake necessary measures to provide a quick response when necessary in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario science table underscores importance of masks in latest update
