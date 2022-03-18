Ontario rejects Waterloo board’s request to have mask mandate extended in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board’s request for an extension of the mask mandate in school has been rejected by the province.

The letter, which was issued to all school board members from the Ministry of Health,. says that the province has the prevention and response tools to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“As we continue on this path, we are able to take a more balanced and longer-term approach to the province’s pandemic response, including in Ontario schools, by removing many of the measures that have been put in place over the past two years.,” the letter reads.

“This does not mean COVID-19 has disappeared.”

Story continues below advertisement

The MOH says students and staff should continue to self-screen while it also has plans to update the screening tool.

2:13 Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1 Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1

It also says it will continue to provide masks for both students and teachers should they wish to continue wearing them while those who are more at risk should be made aware of new anti-viral options.

The letter also notes that good hygiene should be promoted and that there are increased cleaning measures in place.

The letter from the province describes its prevention and response measures as being “robust”.

“There remain circumstances where masking is recommended or required, and it will be important to foster an environment that is kind considerate and inclusive for those who choose to continue to wear a mask,” the letter reads.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 9, the province announced it would be lifting its mask mandate in most settings, including in schools, beginning on Monday.

Both the WRDSB and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board said they will follow the province’s lead and allow people to pass on wearing masks, although the public board did vote to send a letter to the province asking for a two-week extension after March break.