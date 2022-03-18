Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 13 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospital numbers continued to fall Friday.

There was a total of 1,021 pandemic-related hospitalizations, a decrease of 13. This comes after 76 patients were admitted in the past day, while 89 were discharged.

There were 45 intensive care unit cases, a drop of five.

The province added 1,170 new novel coronavirus cases, though health authorities say the daily tally doesn’t represent the current situation since access to government-run screening sites remains limited.

On that note, 15,461 PCR tests were given Wednesday.

Officials say the results of 425 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the last day. Of those, 353 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 6,623 doses Thursday. More than 18.5 million shots have been issued to date.

Quebec has reported 942,282 cases and 14,245 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 914,000 on Friday.