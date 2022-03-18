Menu

Health

Quebec reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1' Canada dropping pre-entry COVID-19 test as of April 1
The federal government is making it a little easier for those planning to travel. Announcing a pre-entry COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers as of next month. As Richard Zussman reports, it's a welcome change for the hard hit tourism industry.

Quebec reported 13 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospital numbers continued to fall Friday.

There was a total of 1,021 pandemic-related hospitalizations, a decrease of 13. This comes after 76 patients were admitted in the past day, while 89 were discharged.

There were 45 intensive care unit cases, a drop of five.

The province added 1,170 new novel coronavirus cases, though health authorities say the daily tally doesn’t represent the current situation since access to government-run screening sites remains limited.

Trending Stories

Read more: No moving on from COVID-19 for Canada’s exhausted health workers

On that note, 15,461 PCR tests were given Wednesday.

Officials say the results of 425 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers in the last day. Of those, 353 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 6,623 doses Thursday. More than 18.5 million shots have been issued to date.

Quebec has reported 942,282 cases and 14,245 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries from the virus surpassed 914,000 on Friday.

