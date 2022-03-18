SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Signs of war: Ukrainians fight back, with billboards

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 10:54 am
Billboard in Lutsk, Ukraine calls the Z logo found on Russian military vehicles the "new swastika." View image in full screen
Billboard in Lutsk, Ukraine calls the Z logo found on Russian military vehicles the "new swastika.". Stewart Bell/Global News

The signs of war are everywhere.

All along west Ukraine’s roads and highways, billboards have become a form of resistance.

With pointed slogans, they taunt Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion force, giving voice to an outraged country.

If Russian troops advance into the west, they will see posters almost the size of cinema screens reminding them they are unwanted.

One near Lutsk features the mysterious Z logo spotted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine. Experts believe the letter is a way of marking Russian equipment so as to avoid friendly fire.

It may also be shorthand for a Russian term for victory, but the Ukrainians have a different take.

“New fascism, new swastika,” the billboard reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ukraine’s not-so-secret weapon against Russia — an army of volunteers supplying the front

The Ukraine conflict is a contest between armies, but it is also a war of memes. Putin has branded his war an exercise to “demilitarize and denazify.”

But just as they have unexpectedly stalled Putin’s plans with firepower, Ukrainians have also fended him off with catchphrases.

“Russian soldiers f—k off,” reads one of the most common billboards.

Another shows the Kremlin as a ship sinking in blood.

Billboard in west Ukraine quotes “Russian military ship, go f—k yourself” resposne of Ukrainian border guards when told to surrender. View image in full screen
Billboard in west Ukraine quotes “Russian military ship, go f—k yourself” resposne of Ukrainian border guards when told to surrender. Stewart Bell/Global News

“Russian military ship, go f—k yourself,” it says, quoting the response of Ukrainian border guards when told to surrender.

Trending Stories

The 13 soldiers were stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea when a Russian warship demanded they capitulate. Their answer, which surfaced in an audio recording, has been embraced by Ukrainians.

Story continues below advertisement

During the First World War, posters were used to recruit (Uncle Sam wants you), and they encouraged discretion during the Second World War (Loose lips sink ships).

Although messaging now plays out largely online, war-related road signs are flourishing in Ukraine as expressions of defiance and unity.

Street sign in Lviv, Ukraine reads “I’m beautiful to you,” a play on a comment by Putin about Ukraine. View image in full screen
Street sign in Lviv, Ukraine reads “I’m beautiful to you,” a play on a comment by Putin about Ukraine.

One of the more striking signs is near the garrison church in Lviv, where Ukrainians gather to bid farewell to their fallen soldiers.

It shows a Ukrainian woman looking down at Putin, holding a gun in his mouth.

“I’m beautiful to you,” it reads.

The poster seizes on a remark Putin made after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron last month, when Russian troops were amassing on Ukraine’s border.

Story continues below advertisement

Commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Putin recited what some call a Russian rape joke: “Like it or not, put up with it, my beauty,” he said.

Billboard in west Ukraine tells Russian soldiers to f__k off. View image in full screen
Billboard in west Ukraine tells Russian soldiers to f__k off. Stewart Bell/Global News

It’s doubtful Putin knows these signs exist. The Russian troops may never see them. But they must serve a purpose or they would not be so omnipresent.

“Do not run away,” reads a sign coloured the yellow and blue of Ukraine’s flag.

“Unbreakable,” another reads.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagPutin tagUkraine Russia war tagUkrainian tagUkraine under attack tagWar Propaganda tagUkraine Billboards tagUkraine propaganda tagUkraine Road Signs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers