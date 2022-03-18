One injured after Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Lviv airport 

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been injured after Russian missiles targeted Lviv airport, in western Ukraine, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Air raid sirens sounded across the city around 6 a.m. local time as a cloud of smoke billowed out from the direction of Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport.

A senior official in Lviv’s military later confirmed four missiles had struck an aircraft repair facility at the airport, while two other missiles had been struck down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

LATEST on early morning strike at Lviv airport: Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy says several missiles hit the area this morning but was not a direct hit An aircraft repair plant was destroyed No one was working at the airport at the time, so no injuries pic.twitter.com/5s5n9mkWJQ — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) March 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Maxim Kozitsky, head of Lviv Oblast’s military administration, said the rockets came from the direction of the Black Sea. The two that were intercepted were shot down near Lviv, he said.

One person was injured and had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition, he confirmed.

When asked if the injured person was a civilian or military, Kozitsky said: “There is no military infrastructure operating in the Lviv Oblast.”

View image in full screen A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine on March 18. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city’s airport early Friday. AP

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said, in a statement, that “active work at the facility was stopped in advance,” which is why there were no deaths. He did not elaborate as to when or why the work was stopped.

This is only the second major attack in the Lviv region since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. The west, and specifically Lviv, has become a hub for millions of people fleeing the war in other parts of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The first major strike took place on March 13, when Russian missiles targeted Yavoriv military base, near the Polish border and about 50 kilometres from Lviv. Russia fired around 30 cruise missiles at the base, which killed 35 people.

Read more: Ukraine searches for survivors from Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia

On Friday, Kozitsky condemned the attack on the “humanitarian hub” that Lviv had become, saying that displaced people seeking refuge were still recovering from shelling in other parts of the country.

4:10 Ukrainians hold the line as Russia intensifies southern assault Ukrainians hold the line as Russia intensifies southern assault

He said the area, with its close proximity to the Polish border, was important because it’s “the way we are receiving humanitarian help.”

“The enemy is not fighting the Ukrainian army, they are shelling civilians, kids, women and displaced people,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Smoke is seen above buildings close to the airport on March 18 in Lviv, Ukraine. Getty Images

Kozitsky said the military would not be providing pictures or videos of the attack and urged locals not to share unverified footage or comments about it.

When asked if the military knew the attack was coming, Kozitsky said: “We are now in the stages of war (where) it can be Lviv, or Kharkiv or Mairupol – the enemy could shell anyone at any moment. Our main goal is to be prepared for any scenario.”