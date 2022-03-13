SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russian missile strikes kill 35 at Ukrainian military training base near Polish border

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 7:53 am
A man wounded in this morning's air strikes at a nearby military complex is assisted by medical staff outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. Early this morning, a series of Russian missiles struck the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the nearby Yavoriv military complex, killing at least 35 and wounding scores, according to Ukrainian officials. View image in full screen
NOVOIAVORISK, UKRAINE - MARCH 13: A man wounded in this morning's air strikes at a nearby military complex is assisted by medical staff outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine. Early this morning, a series of Russian missiles struck the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the nearby Yavoriv military complex, killing at least 35 and wounding scores, according to Ukrainian officials. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Missiles struck a military training centre provocatively close to the Polish border in Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 in the latest escalation by Russian forces.

Black smoke was still rising from the base, where the Canadian Armed Forces once trained Ukrainian troops, hours after the early morning attack.

Dozens of ambulances were seen speeding to and from the site – the International Centre for Peace and Security in Yavoriv. Local authorities said 134 had been hospitalized.

Fires were extinguished around noon local time and specialists were sifting through the debris.

Global News was turned back at the entrance to the base and Ukrainian troops made a reporter delete the photos and videos from his phone.

“In total, the occupiers fired more than 30 missiles,” said the Lviv regional state administration spokesperson, Maksym Kozytskyi.

“The Ukrainian air defense system worked. We shot down some of the missiles in the air. We reiterate and appeal to all NATO governments: NATO, close the sky over Ukraine!”

Read more: A Ukrainian soldier returns to his village, for the last time

The strikes followed speculation that Russia would begin disrupting the movement of troops and supplies to the eastern front lines, where President Vladimir Putin’s forces are nearing the capital Kyiv.

The missiles were launched over the Black Sea and Azov Sea from planes that flew from Saratov, deep inside Russia, Kozytskyi said.

Ukrainian soldiers carry bodies of two comrades killed Friday in Russian missile strike in Lutsk into church, Saturday March 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Ukrainian soldiers carry bodies of two comrades killed Friday in Russian missile strike in Lutsk into church, Saturday March 12, 2022. Stewart Bell/Global News

Russian forces have expanded their unprovoked war against Ukraine into the country’s relatively-untouched west in recent days.

Air strikes targeted airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk on Friday but this was the first attack near Lviv, the largest centre in the country’s west.

It brought the conflict harrowingly close to a NATO country. Yaroviv is only about 20 kilometres from the main border crossing into Poland.

NATO has been trying to avoid being drawn into a direct conflict with Russia, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning that would lead to a Third World War.

Read more: Russia causes extensive damage in Ukrainian port city Mariupol, satellite images show

Until May 2021, the Yaroviv base was the headquarters of Operation Unifier, the mission by Canadian and other NATO troops to train thousands of their Ukrainian counterparts.

Officials said the air raid alert system worked, limiting the casualties. Sirens sent Lviv residents twice into shelters on Sunday, most recently at 11:30 a.m.

“On behalf of the whole Lviv region we express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We will not forget any hero and we will not forgive any occupier!” said Kozytskyi said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died repelling Russia’s attempt to seize its neighbour. Almost 600 civilians have lost their lives, including children.

Several thousand Russian troops are believe to have died since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
