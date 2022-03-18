SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 18, 2022 3:13 am

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville has scored 196 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 32.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began

The Maple Leafs are 17-10-3 on the road. Toronto has scored 224 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 45.
Story continues below advertisement

In their last matchup on Nov. 16, Toronto won 3-0. Matthews recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

Trending Stories

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 55 assists and has 72 points this season. Matt Duchene has 15 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and adding 32 assists. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers