SaskPower warning customers about email scam

SaskPower is warning people about an email scam that is targeting its customers.

According to a release from SaskPower, residents have received emails advising of an issue processing their last bill and asking them to log in to MySaskPower to submit payment immediately. The email is sent from an address that is not associated with SaskPower.

The email directs customers to a fraudulent MySaskPower login page. After they enter their credentials, customers are prompted to enter their credit card information.

“Today we got a notification that a number of customers were receiving all the same email. The email was coming from an account that looked like it might be a SaskPower account but it wasn’t,” SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said.

SaskPower is urging any customer who has followed this link and submitted their credit card information to contact their credit card issuer immediately.

These customers should also call SaskPower Customer Service at 888-757-6937 immediately to have their MySaskPower credentials reset.

McGregor isn’t aware of any customers who have fallen victim to this scam.

“That said… this scam is actually pretty well executed. Whoever the scammer was, they took a lot of time to make sure that the colours were right and the links looked right,” McGregor said.

SaskPower also offered a number of tips on how to avoid email scams such as always checking the “from” email address and making sure it’s actually from SaskPower and checking email links claiming to be from SaskPower to ensure it’s the legitimate SaskPower website.

Customers should routinely change their password and never reuse one from a different site.

“It’s really important for people to be very careful when opening up an email or text message or answering the door to someone claiming to be from SaskPower,” McGregor added.

“Scammers are getting very good at making their communications look legitimate (but) if you know what to look for, it’s pretty easy to spot.”

If customers are ever in doubt, they should call SaskPower customer service to confirm if the email is legitimate.