Entertainment

International performers create new work in Calgary: ‘We inspire each other’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 8:16 pm
Click to play video: '‘We inspire each other’: International performers create new work in Calgary' ‘We inspire each other’: International performers create new work in Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: The easing of COVID-19 restrictions means we’re starting to see more international performers back on stage in Calgary. And as Gil Tucker reports, one of those shows was sparked when a few of them were in Europe, clowning around.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions means we’re starting to see more international performers back on stage in Calgary.

Now several performers from overseas are joining together to present some of their original creations.

They’ll be performing as part of the International Artists Festival at the Centre for Artistic Development’s (CAD) new theatre.

Read more: Theatre Calgary ‘thrilled’ to stage first show since COVID-19 pandemic began

Among those taking the stage is Shanice Stanislaus from Singapore,  who has come to Calgary to create her show Mail Ordered.

“It’s about a Southeast Asian girl who comes to Canada for the first time,” Stanislaus said. “A lot about east meets west.”

Stanislaus and others who have come to Calgary to be artists in residence at CAD met while attending a renowned clown-training program in France.

Read more: Calgary puppeteers hope being part of ‘Fraggle Rock’ reboot opens new doors

One of CAD’s co-founders, Abagail Vanmerlin, was part of that program and invited some of her fellow students to join her in Calgary.

“I just thought bringing these artists together in Calgary, to share the culture of other places, I thought would be a great opportunity,” Vanmerlin said.

Another of the artists in residence, Jakob Schaefer, is from Germany.

Read more: Calgary performers find pandemic parallels in new version of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

“The good thing is that everyone comes from a different background and brings different influences to the theatre,” Schaefer said. “We inspire each other, and it’s exciting. It’s fun.”

The festival runs from March 18 to March 31 at CAD’s theatre at 215 14 Ave. S.W., with more information available at https://cadyyc.com/.

“I’ve been very inspired by my colleagues,” Stanislaus said.

“I sometimes wake up and I feel a bit, like, shocked — like, ‘Oh, am I really here in Canada?’ Like, pinch myself. ‘Oh, I’m here, I’m here, I’m really here.'”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Theatre tagcalgary festival tagClown School tagCalgary performance tagCentre for Artistic Development tagFesitval of International Artists taginternational peformers tag

