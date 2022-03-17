International performers create new work in Calgary: ‘We inspire each other’

Send this page to someone via email

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions means we’re starting to see more international performers back on stage in Calgary.

Now several performers from overseas are joining together to present some of their original creations.

They’ll be performing as part of the International Artists Festival at the Centre for Artistic Development’s (CAD) new theatre.

Among those taking the stage is Shanice Stanislaus from Singapore, who has come to Calgary to create her show Mail Ordered.

“It’s about a Southeast Asian girl who comes to Canada for the first time,” Stanislaus said. “A lot about east meets west.”

Stanislaus and others who have come to Calgary to be artists in residence at CAD met while attending a renowned clown-training program in France.

One of CAD’s co-founders, Abagail Vanmerlin, was part of that program and invited some of her fellow students to join her in Calgary.

“I just thought bringing these artists together in Calgary, to share the culture of other places, I thought would be a great opportunity,” Vanmerlin said.

Another of the artists in residence, Jakob Schaefer, is from Germany.

“The good thing is that everyone comes from a different background and brings different influences to the theatre,” Schaefer said. “We inspire each other, and it’s exciting. It’s fun.”

The festival runs from March 18 to March 31 at CAD’s theatre at 215 14 Ave. S.W., with more information available at https://cadyyc.com/.

“I’ve been very inspired by my colleagues,” Stanislaus said.

“I sometimes wake up and I feel a bit, like, shocked — like, ‘Oh, am I really here in Canada?’ Like, pinch myself. ‘Oh, I’m here, I’m here, I’m really here.'”

