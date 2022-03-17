Menu

Crime

Crown seeks admission of new evidence at Greg Fertuck murder trial

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 7:21 pm
Greg Fertuck View image in full screen
Following a Mr. Big sting, RCMP charged Greg Fertuck in June 2019 with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges. Facebook

The Greg Fertuck murder trial could hear new Crown evidence, despite prosecutors closing their case in October.

During a teleconference appearance Thursday, prosecutor Cory Bliss said the Crown would like reopen its case and introduce new evidence. He did not state what new material would be brought forward.

Read more: Ballistics analyst testifies as final witness at Greg Fertuck murder trial voir dire

Greg Fertuck is accused of first-degree murder related to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen leaving her family’s farmyard in December 2015 to haul gravel in the Kenaston, Sask. area, about 85 kilometres south of Saskatoon. Her body has never been found.

Greg Fertuck told Sask. RCMP he loved estranged wife Sheree Fertuck: ‘I hope she’s well’ View image in full screen
Sheree Fertuck was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015. Her estranged husband, Greg Fertuck, was arrested and charged in June 2019. Facebook / Saskatchewan RCMP

Police arrested Greg Fertuck after a nearly year-long undercover operation known as a Mr. Big sting.

All of the Crown’s evidence, including the undercover operation, was entered in a voir dire, a hearing to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Read more: FULL COVERAGE: Greg Fertuck murder trial

March 30 was previously chosen as the date for Justice Richard Danyliuk to rule on whether or not the sting would be admissible. That date has since been abandoned.

Greg Fertuck is scheduled to return to court on April 29, when lawyers may submit arguments around reopening the case. At that time the Crown’s new evidence could be heard.

Saskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagSaskatoon News tagFirst Degree Murder tagSaskatoon Court tagHighway 15 tagMajor Crime Unit tagKenaston tagGravel Pit tagSheree Fertuck tagGreg Fertuck tagMr Big tagGreg Fertuck Trial tagGreg Fertuck Murder Trial tag

