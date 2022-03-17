Wanted Kelowna man facing several charges, say police, after fleeing traffic stop on motorbike

Send this page to someone via email

A wanted Okanagan man is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, following an hour-long manhunt that stretched from Rutland to Black Mountain to Gallagher’s Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Cory Allan Anderson, 36, was eventually arrested after speeding away on a motorbike from police as officers checked for distracted drivers along Highway 33.

RCMP say an unlicensed motorbike was spotted, and that a B.C. Highway Patrol officer tried to pull it over. After initially slowing, the motorcyclist revved the engine and drove directly at the officer.

Police say the officer sidestepped the bike, but not before contact was made. The officer allegedly sustained a minor injury.

“The officer obtained a good description of the motorcycle and rider and radioed other officers in the area, then began making patrols in the area where it was last seen,” said B.C. Highway Patrol.

“Members of the public were very helpful and gave police valuable information, which led to another sighting and attempt to stop the motorcycle on Highway 97 near McCurdy Road, but the motorcyclist did not stop and continued to evade police by driving dangerously through traffic, red lights and onto sidewalks.”

Police say officers did not engage in high-speed pursuit, though RCMP Air Services picked up the trail and followed the motorcyclist into the Black Mountain area, then and onto a trail system along KLO Creek.

Kelowna RCMP, Police Dog Services and the Emergency Response Team flooded the area. Anderson was found hiding in a heavily wooded area.

Police say Anderson was wanted on several outstanding warrants, and that he’s facing a series of new charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and assaulting a peace officer.

“More charges are expected as the investigation progresses,” said police, noting Anderson was in custody pending a bail hearing.

“B.C. Highway Patrol wishes to thank everyone who assisted with this file, including the Kelowna RCMP, Police Dog Service, Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and the public,” says Sergeant Bryce Petersen of BCHP Kelowna.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354.

