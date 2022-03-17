Menu

Crime

Suspect in Surrey vehicle arson may have ‘lit themselves on fire’ RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 4:16 pm
Surrey RCMP say one of two suspects may have inadvertently set themselves on fire during an arson targeted two vehicles last week. Police are appealing for information and video shot in the area of 101 Avenue and 177 Street on March 11.

Surrey RCMP is investigating an arson involving two vehicles in which a suspect “inadvertently lit themselves on fire.”

The fires happened around 2:40 a.m. on March 11, on 101 Avenue near 177 Street.

Mounties say a pair of suspects deliberately lit two vehicles on fire in a home’s driveway, in what they believe was a targeted attack.

The vehicle’s owners are not known to police, and investigators have not determined a motive, police said.

Police said security video showed two suspects arriving an leaving on foot, and that one of them appeared to have lit themselves on fire, “so they may have sustained some injuries.”

Anyone with information or security video recorded in the neighbourhood is urged to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

