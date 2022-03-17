Menu

Canada

Details of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Major in-person events returning to Toronto' Major in-person events returning to Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: (March 4) This year marks the return of some beloved city staples: Pride, Taste of the Danforth, the CNE and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. They’re just some of the events you get to be at in-person this summer. Shallima Maharaj reports – Mar 4, 2022

The City of Toronto will have its first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019 this Sunday.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the parade was one of the first major events to be cancelled in the city. It was cancelled again last year as the virus continued to spread and put strain on the health-care system.

But this year, the parade, along with many other major public events, is making a return.

Read more: Toronto’s 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade to go ahead, organizers say

“Beyond marking the continued reopening of our city, the parade as always is an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge the many contributions that Irish Canadians have made and continue to make to the cultural fabric of our city,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

Tory said he was declaring Sunday “St. Patrick’s Day 2 in 2022” in Toronto.

“So come out to the parade and therefore, for a second time this year, enjoy a pint of beer in support of our hospitality businesses which have suffered so much,” Tory said.

Parade set to begin at noon

The parade is set to begin at noon Sunday, with the march lasting one and a half hours, according to the parade’s website.

It will begin at the corner of St. George Street and Bloor Street West, head east on Bloor Street, then turn south on Yonge Street.

Trending Stories

It will then turn west onto Queen Street and finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

The website says there will be a review stand at Nathan Phillips Square where there will be live entertainment, dignitaries and the grand marshal.

The route of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade. View image in full screen
The route of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade. stpatrickstoronto.com

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
