Details of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day parade

The City of Toronto will have its first St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019 this Sunday.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the parade was one of the first major events to be cancelled in the city. It was cancelled again last year as the virus continued to spread and put strain on the health-care system.

But this year, the parade, along with many other major public events, is making a return.

“Beyond marking the continued reopening of our city, the parade as always is an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge the many contributions that Irish Canadians have made and continue to make to the cultural fabric of our city,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Twitter.

Tory said he was declaring Sunday “St. Patrick’s Day 2 in 2022” in Toronto.

“So come out to the parade and therefore, for a second time this year, enjoy a pint of beer in support of our hospitality businesses which have suffered so much,” Tory said.

Parade set to begin at noon

The parade is set to begin at noon Sunday, with the march lasting one and a half hours, according to the parade’s website.

It will begin at the corner of St. George Street and Bloor Street West, head east on Bloor Street, then turn south on Yonge Street.

It will then turn west onto Queen Street and finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

The website says there will be a review stand at Nathan Phillips Square where there will be live entertainment, dignitaries and the grand marshal.

View image in full screen The route of the 2022 Toronto St. Patrick’s Day Parade. stpatrickstoronto.com

Today, the Irish Flag is raised at City Hall to celebrate #StPatricksDay in Toronto! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/MOUaI11r4K — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 17, 2022

I know people are looking forward to #StPatricksDay tomorrow and supporting our local restaurants and bars! Encouraging residents to keep the celebrations going by proclaiming this Sunday as St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022 to go alongside the return of the #StPatricksDayParade. pic.twitter.com/GWXmgGDsoc — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 16, 2022