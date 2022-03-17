Menu

Canada

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of Nova Scotia man’s ‘Grabher’ licence plate case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2022 11:13 am
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal by a Nova Scotia man who was seeking to reverse the revocation of his personalized licence plate bearing his surname, “Grabher.” Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal by a Nova Scotia man who was seeking to reverse the revocation of his personalized licence plate bearing his surname, “Grabher.” Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear an appeal by a Nova Scotia man who was seeking to reverse the revocation of a personalized licence plate bearing his surname, “Grabher.”

As is customary, the court did not give reasons for its decision released today on Lorne Grabher’s leave to appeal.

Grabher’s defence team had maintained that a previous Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruling violated his right to freedom of expression.

Trending Stories

In a unanimous ruling last August, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal concluded the trial judge was right to rule that Grabher’s licence plate was not an area to which freedom of expression applied.

That decision was then appealed to the top court by the Halifax-area man’s defence lawyers.

Grabher’s Nova Scotia plate, which he had for nearly 30 years, was recalled by the province’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles in December 2016 after it received a complaint that the sign promoted hatred toward women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
