Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Habs defenseman Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 7:46 am

It’s official, defenseman Ben Chiarot will be leaving Montreal to play for the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens announced the trade on Twitter Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old player will be going to Florida in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks.

Read more: Politicians, advocates denounce Montreal Canadiens’ controversial Logan Mailloux draft pick

Smilanic was taken by the Panthers with the 74th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He has been praised for his strong skating and puck-handling skills.

Chiarot signed with the Canadiens in 2019 and was in the final season of a three-year, $10.5-million contract.

