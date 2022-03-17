Habs defenseman Ben Chiarot traded to Florida Panthers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official, defenseman Ben Chiarot will be leaving Montreal to play for the Florida Panthers.

The Canadiens announced the trade on Twitter Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old player will be going to Florida in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic and two draft picks.

Smilanic was taken by the Panthers with the 74th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He has been praised for his strong skating and puck-handling skills.

Chiarot signed with the Canadiens in 2019 and was in the final season of a three-year, $10.5-million contract.