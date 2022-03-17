Suspicious fire destroys car in Saint-Michel early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

One vehicle was completely destroyed by a suspicious overnight fire in the Montreal borough of Saint-Michel.

At around midnight, several calls were made to 911 reporting a car on fire in a parking lot adjacent to a residential apartment building on 24th Avenue near Jean-Rivard Street.

According to police, the fire quickly spread to a second vehicle before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the apartment building, and several residents were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

Police say the case has been handed over to the criminal arson squad for investigation.

