Suspicious fire destroys car in Saint-Michel early Thursday

One vehicle was completely destroyed by a suspicious overnight fire in the Montreal borough of Saint-Michel.
At around midnight, several calls were made to 911 reporting a car on fire in a parking lot adjacent to a residential apartment building on 24th Avenue near Jean-Rivard Street.
According to police, the fire quickly spread to a second vehicle before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the apartment building, and several residents were evacuated as a precaution.
There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.
Police say the case has been handed over to the criminal arson squad for investigation.
