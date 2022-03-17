Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious fire destroys car in Saint-Michel early Thursday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 7:42 am
A suspicious fire destroys a car in Saint-Michel. Thursday, March 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A suspicious fire destroys a car in Saint-Michel. Thursday, March 17, 2022. TVA

One vehicle was completely destroyed by a suspicious overnight fire in the Montreal borough of Saint-Michel.

At around midnight, several calls were made to 911 reporting a car on fire in a parking lot adjacent to a residential apartment building on 24th Avenue near Jean-Rivard Street.

According to police, the fire quickly spread to a second vehicle before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 injured in explosion and fire on Montreal’s south shore

Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the apartment building, and several residents were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

Police say the case has been handed over to the criminal arson squad for investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagFirefighters tagsaint-michel tagarson squad tagCriminal Investigation tag24th Avenue tagJean-Rivard Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers