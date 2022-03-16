2 Ukrainian children arrive in Toronto for cancer treatment at SickKids

Send this page to someone via email

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto says two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine have arrived for treatment.

The hospital has said the kids’ cancer treatment was interrupted by Russia’s invasion of their home country.

A spokeswoman for the hospital says SickKids understands there’s a lot of interest in the children and their families, but they have requested privacy.

But she notes they arrived safely in Toronto on Wednesday.

During a press conference Tuesday, SickKids President and CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn said the hospital will take a “multidisciplinary approach” to the children’s care, including support from social workers.

He said the hospital has capacity to accept more pediatric patients from Ukraine, and the situation is “highly fluid.”

We know there’s much interest in the arrival of the patients & families from Ukraine. They arrived safely in Toronto today & will receive the excellent, compassionate care SickKids is known for. We thank all for their concern & ask for continued respect for the families’ privacy. — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) March 16, 2022