Health

2 Ukrainian children arrive in Toronto for cancer treatment at SickKids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine' SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine
WATCH: SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine (March 15, 2022)

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto says two pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine have arrived for treatment.

The hospital has said the kids’ cancer treatment was interrupted by Russia’s invasion of their home country.

Read more: SickKids to receive 2 pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine

A spokeswoman for the hospital says SickKids understands there’s a lot of interest in the children and their families, but they have requested privacy.

But she notes they arrived safely in Toronto on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

During a press conference Tuesday, SickKids President and CEO Dr. Ronald Cohn said the hospital will take a “multidisciplinary approach” to the children’s care, including support from social workers.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the hospital has capacity to accept more pediatric patients from Ukraine, and the situation is “highly fluid.”

