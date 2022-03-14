SickKids to receive pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto says it is expecting to receive fewer than five children with Cancer from Ukraine in the next few days.

In a press release issued Monday, the hospital said it will receive the pediatric patients within the next 36 to 48 hours.

The hospital said it is not able to provide the specific number of patients or any additional details “to respect the privacy of these children and their families.”

SickKids said the hospital, along with government and community partners, “has been preparing for this possibility for a number of days.”

“Toronto has a strong and compassionate Ukrainian community and SickKids has a long-standing partnership with Ukrainian children’s hospitals that enable us to support urgent children’s health-care needs in Ukraine.”

The hospital said “all children deserve access to specialized health care, regardless of their place of origin or geographic location.”

“While the priority at SickKids is meeting the needs of children in Ontario and Canada,” the post reads.

“We acknowledge that there is a moral responsibility to provide care to vulnerable children from abroad when we have capacity, consistent with our vision of Healthier Children. A Better World.”

— with files from Global News’ Shallima Maharaj

