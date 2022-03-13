Torontonians march en masse in support of Ukraine as war continues

Send this page to someone via email

A large crowd gathered in Toronto Sunday afternoon to march in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as the country continues to defend against the Russian invasion.

The march was organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress’ Toronto branch and with Greater Toronto area Ukrainian and other communities.

In a press release, the UCC said the march was being held to thank Canada, the United States and NATO countries “for their support thus far, and to stress why we need more.”

“We need more defence systems and a NO-FLY ZONE to stop the unnecessary bloodshed and potential genocide,” the release reads.

The UCC said Ukraine is “protecting Europe and democracy,” but needs a no-fly zone, and additional help from NATO.

For weeks, crowds have gathered in Toronto and across the country to show their support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

On Sunday, protesters carrying pro-Ukraine signs marched from St. Vladimir Institute on Spadina Avenue, to the U.S. Consulate on University Avenue.

A giant Ukraine flag was also carried by several demonstrators.