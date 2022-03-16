Premier Scott Moe talks energy, health care, CP Rail at SARM convention

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he doesn’t often agree with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but they agree on banning Russian crude oil imports.

The Canadian government announced a ban on imports on Feb. 28, as a sanction on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Moe told delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention that it was the right thing to do, while calling for an import ban on oil from other countries.

“We have the third-largest oil reserve of anywhere on Earth. We are, today in this province and in this nation, producing some of the cleanest energy you can find anywhere on this Earth,” he told delegates in Regina.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to be looking abroad, and it’s time for us to get serious in this nation and on this continent about energy security.”

Moe also hinted at areas of increased spending in the upcoming provincial budget.

He said there will be significant investments made in healthcare.

“You’ll see a major commitment to reduce the wait times that we have, the surgical wait times,” Moe said, adding that operating hours will be expanded.

“We’re hiring private surgical providers to augment the services of the public system so that we can catch up from some of the backlog that we’ve acquired over the course of the last couple of years. We do this in laboratory services, and we’ve done this with our surgical initiative before and we’re doing it again.”

Moe said funds will be also be spent on new long-term care facilities.

He also promised SARM delegates money for municipal infrastructure.

The province announced Wednesday that $262 million will be invested in the municipal revenue sharing program.

He said the funding provides local decision-makers the flexibility to address issues important to municipalities.

“A stronger economy also means that we can continue to invest alongside you in municipal infrastructure through programs that we have.”

Moe also called on the federal government to designate rail service as an essential service.

Grain shippers and fertilizer producers are sounding the alarm about the impact a strike at CP Rail could have on producers and the economy.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is currently in a position to issue a 72-hour strike notice to CP Rail, but has not yet done so.

Moe said the feds need to prepare legislation in the event of a labour dispute.

“We’ve had far too many real interruptions over the course of the last number of years, and we are without a doubt reliant on that rail service,” he said.

“So, I am calling on the federal government to prepare for back to work legislation should they need it.”

Moe said he signed a petition to be delivered to the federal government and asked delegates to sign it as well before it is sent.

