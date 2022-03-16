Strike deadline set in Belleville Transit negotiations

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville Transit workers, members of Unifor Local 1839, have unanimously voted in favour of taking strike action, should negotiations not prove fruitful before April 1.

“Seeking concessions from front-line workers is shameful,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National secretary-treasurer. “Transit workers have earned a fair contract and we will accept nothing less.”

Read more: Belleville women fundraising to save Afghan family in danger

Unifor says the current collective agreement for Local 1839 expired on March 31, 2021. This was a one-year rollover agreement signed during the pandemic to prevent layoffs and secure 40-hour workweeks.

“Despite the risk, transit workers showed up to ensure that Belleville-area residents could get to work and medical appointments and wherever else they needed to go during the pandemic,” said Doug Keller, Local 1839 president.

Story continues below advertisement

5:28 Group of Realtors giving a helping hand to local registered charities Group of Realtors giving a helping hand to local registered charities