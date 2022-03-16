Menu

Canada

Strike deadline set in Belleville Transit negotiations

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 2:57 pm
Belleville Transit workers have voted in favour of strike action if a new agreement is not in place by April 1. View image in full screen
Belleville Transit workers have voted in favour of strike action if a new agreement is not in place by April 1. Global News

Belleville Transit workers, members of Unifor Local 1839, have unanimously voted in favour of taking strike action, should negotiations not prove fruitful before April 1.

“Seeking concessions from front-line workers is shameful,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National secretary-treasurer. “Transit workers have earned a fair contract and we will accept nothing less.”

Unifor says the current collective agreement for Local 1839 expired on March 31, 2021. This was a one-year rollover agreement signed during the pandemic to prevent layoffs and secure 40-hour workweeks.

Trending Stories

“Despite the risk, transit workers showed up to ensure that Belleville-area residents could get to work and medical appointments and wherever else they needed to go during the pandemic,” said Doug Keller, Local 1839 president.

