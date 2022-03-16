Menu

Crime

Middle school girl attacked by unknown man, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 1:43 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are warning the community about an attack on a middle-school-aged girl Tuesday morning in Fort Richmond.

The harrowing incident happened between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., when the girl was walking to school on Greencrest Avenue in the direction of Ulster Street.

Police said an unknown man approached the girl from behind and started dragging her. She was able to kick herself free and run home safely, while the man took off on foot.

Assault early Monday sends woman to hospital: Winnipeg police

The girl didn’t need any medical attention as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described as in his 20s or 30s and between five-feet-10-inches and six feet in height, with an average build.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark baggy jeans, a toque and a black COVID mask, and is described as having an overall unkempt or dirty appearance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s child investigations unit at 204-986-3296.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi' Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi
Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi – Dec 1, 2021
