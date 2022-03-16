Canada poised to end pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for travellers: source

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is expected to announce an end to pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers, a federal government source told Global News.

The requirement will be dropped by the end of March, according to the source. The formal announcement to the change could come as soon as Thursday.

That comes amid a similar report from The Canadian Press, citing a federal official.

Currently, travellers entering Canada are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of their flight or arrival at the country’s border.

They also have the option to provide a PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight or arrival.

— With files from Marc-Andre Cossette

More to come…