SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada poised to end pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for travellers: source

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel: Transport Canada cruise rules to keep passengers safe' Travel: Transport Canada cruise rules to keep passengers safe
WATCH ABOVE: Transport Canada cruise rules to keep passengers safe.

Canada is expected to announce an end to pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers, a federal government source told Global News.

The requirement will be dropped by the end of March, according to the source. The formal announcement to the change could come as soon as Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19 cases jumped 8% globally last week, WHO says

That comes amid a similar report from The Canadian Press, citing a federal official.

Trending Stories

Currently, travellers entering Canada are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of their flight or arrival at the country’s border.

They also have the option to provide a PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight or arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Marc-Andre Cossette

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcanada travel restrictions update tagCOVID travel rules Canada tagcanada travel restrictions end date tagcanada lifting travel restrictions tagcanada to end pre-arrival covid test tagcovid test before leaving canada tagwhen will covid testing end for travel canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers