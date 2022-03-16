SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

World court orders Russia to pull troops out of Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 16, 2022 12:01 pm
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022 in the territory of Ukraine,” the judges said.

Read more: Russia is accused of war crimes in Ukraine. Will investigations accomplish anything?

The judges added Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the order on Twitter.

Trending Stories

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion,” he said.

“The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

