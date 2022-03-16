World court orders Russia to pull troops out of Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022 in the territory of Ukraine,” the judges said.

The judges added Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.

Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the order on Twitter.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion,” he said.

“The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”